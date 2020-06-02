Gaddy, Rebecca G. 54, went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1965 in Edmond, OK to Clifton and Rhoda Jester. On June 8, 1985 she married Garland Gaddy. She is survived by her husband Garland; three children, Kyle, Luke, and Caleb; daughter-in-law, Dana; three grandchildren, Dylan, Murphy, Margot; three brothers, Jimmy, Tommy and Mike Jester; and her in-laws, Robert and Judy Gaddy. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel.