Rebecca G. Gaddy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaddy, Rebecca G. 54, went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1965 in Edmond, OK to Clifton and Rhoda Jester. On June 8, 1985 she married Garland Gaddy. She is survived by her husband Garland; three children, Kyle, Luke, and Caleb; daughter-in-law, Dana; three grandchildren, Dylan, Murphy, Margot; three brothers, Jimmy, Tommy and Mike Jester; and her in-laws, Robert and Judy Gaddy. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved