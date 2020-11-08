Rebecca Michelle "Becky" Moon

July 8, 1980 - September 23, 2020

Bloomington, California - 40, Born July 8, 1980 -September 23, 2020 in Nacogdoches,Tx. & raised in Wichita, Ks. Later in 2000, Becky with her beautiful, green eyes, moved to California. Rebecca was tragically taken from this world, and earned her heavenly wings, then graduated from this earth in Bloomington, CA.

She survived by her 3 lovely ladies, Unique 18, Patience 16 and Charyzma 14 all from California. Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Ray Herndon also survived by Mother Barbara (Conrad) and Craig Clark. Her Siblings, Shannon (Moon) and Christian Lucent, Christine (Moon) and Michael Boettcher, Joseph and Tasha Martienez, Clay and Kathrine Heidel, and Heather (Heidel) and Mike Miller.

Survived by uncles and aunts, 9 nieces and nephews and 4 great ones. Becky was Loved by her army of cousins, an endless number of good friends, and all her homies that called her "7". A Celebration of Life will be held in Wichita, Ks. Many thanks to Affinity All Faiths Mortuary in Wichita, Ks. and Snyder Mortuary in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.





