EL DORADO-Myers, Rebecca "Becky" Becky's life began on July 6, 1953, the daughter of Reece and Joyce Myers. She graduated from Wichita West High, Class of 1971. She was a Wichita Eagle subscription clerk for 18 years. Becky passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019. Her loving family includes her sisters, Kathy Myers, Karen Myers (Alice Dreier), Lisa Walls; nephew, Zachary Walls; great nephew, Couper Walls; great-nieces, Alayna and Natalia Walls; best friend, Elizabeth Houck. Her family will gather with friends on Sat, June 1, from 12-1 pm at Carlson Funeral Home where her funeral service will follow at 1 pm. She will be laid to rest in the Lone Star Cemetery. Memorial: National Tiger Sanctuary. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Becky at www.carlsoncolonial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 30, 2019
