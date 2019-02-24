Renfro, Rebecca "Becci" 61, hairdresser, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Visitation with family and friends, 6-8 p.m., Monday, February 25, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Becci was born October 15, 1957, to Ron and Sandra (Smyth) Brooks in Roswell, New Mexico, and grew up in southern California. She moved to Wichita, Kansas in 1976 where she met and married John Renfro in 1978. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Brooks. Survivors include: her husband, John; sons, Sean Renfro and wife, Chelsey, and Brian Renfro; grandsons, Bryce, Kellan, and Kohen; her father, Ron Brooks and wife, Karen; sister, Theresa Stringer and husband, Danny, as well as many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218 and , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Tributes may be sent to the family via www.downingandlahey.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019