Todd, Rebecca 29, loving sister, daughter, and friend to many, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Private Family Service due to COVID19 restrictions. Survived by her mother, Cindi (Terry) Stueland of Wichita; father, Jim Todd of Garnett, KS; sisters, Angela (Duncan) Baxter of Haysville, KS, Angel (Brad Miller) Todd of Garnett, KS, Riane (Doug) Livingston of Sanford, NC, step-sisters, April (Trent) Cheek of Benton, KS, Lacey (Rusty) Robinson of Sawyer, KS, Candis McDowell, Jade Todd, both of Garnett, KS; step-brother, Josh Stueland of Wichita. Memorials have been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219; COMCARE of Sedgwick County, 271 W. Third St. N., Ste. 600, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2020.
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
