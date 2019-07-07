Whiteside, Rebecca (Hubbard) 89, of Wichita, Kansas passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Victoria Falls Care Center in Andover, Kansas. Survivors include her children, Sandra Ruppert and her husband, Bill of Wichita, Kansas, George Whiteside and his wife, Kala of Valley Center, Kansas, Ruth Whiteside-Wright and her husband, Dennis of Neodesha, Kansas; numerous grandchildren, great-grand- children and great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Neodesha City Cemetery, Neodesha, Kansas. Memorial remembrances are suggested to and they may be left or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home, 510 North 7th, Fredonia, Kansas 66736.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019