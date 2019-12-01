Thompson, Reggie R. Jr. 64, passed away on November 20, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1955 to Reggie and Norma (Turner) Thompson in El Dorado, Kansas. He is survived by his two children: Sherry and Melissa Johnson, and Ryan and Amber Thompson, 6 grandchildren; Christopher, Zachary, Wyatt, Scarlett, Keaton, and Faith, 4 great-grandchildren; Alizae, Olivia, Hayden, and Colt, two siblings; Judy Ross and Dennis Thompson.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospiceat313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202, cards and contact information may be sent in care of Baker Funeral Home 6100 E. Central Ave Wichita, KS 67208.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019