Klausmeyer, Regina Elizabeth (Seiwert) 101, homemaker, passed away on July 13, 2020. Regina was born July 3, 1919, on a farm north of Goddard, Kansas to the late Edward and Mary (Betzen) Seiwert. On September 11, 1951, she was united in marriage to Aloysius (Ollie) Klausmeyer in St. Mark's, Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2003. She is also preceded by sister Margaret Gegen and brothers Clem, Leo, Francis, and Ed Jr. She is survived by son Rodney, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Anthony and Edith Klausmeyer, sister-in-law Margaret Ann Seiwert, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Regina had a great love of and talent for sewing and flower gardening. To the end, she had a vivid memory of family history. She could always recall names of family members, their ancestors, and their descendants. She will be missed very much. A special thanks is extended to the staff, volunteers, and all of her friends at Via Christi Village McLean who cared for and befriended her so generously in her final years. The Rosary will be held at 10am, Funeral Mass at 11am on July 20,2020 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic church, graveside following at St. Mark Catholic Cemetery all at 19230 W. 29th St. N Colwich, Ks 67030. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church Parish.