Hanna, Regina "Kay" 76, loving mother, grandmother, sister, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Kay was the founder, former owner, and President of Rose America Corporation - Wichita, a pet supply and equine equipment manufacturing company. She was a member of Wichita Country Club and a 1961 graduate of South High School. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Agatha Barrie. Survived by her daughters, Kim (Dane) Jenning, Dani (Kimberly) Hanna, both of Wichita; son, Randy (Maggie) Mardis of Leawood, KS; sister, Donna (Kent) Turpen of Wichita; brother, James Barrie of Denver, CO; grandchild, Collin Mardis of Leawood, KS. A memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020