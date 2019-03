Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina L. Sackreiter. View Sign

Sackreiter, Regina L. 68, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. While we could write about the many accolades received for Regina's unique teaching style & leadership tenure with the Master Gardeners Program. We're certain she'd rather use this space to deliver a thank you toast to all who loved her through the best & worst stops along life's journey. She'd SHOUT about her fierce love for her family & blush at the sharing of how her beautiful, kind & FUNNY self, made the world a better place. She would challenge everyone to sustain an appreciation for: faith, diversity, humor & travel. And finally, she'd encourage us to redirect the "Anger of losing her too soon" into motivation for finding a cure for cancer. Regina was preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Martha Solbach. Survivors include her husband, Roger; daughters, Nikki (George) Hansson and Ashlea (Andy) Pfannenstiel; brothers, Bob, Bruce, Joe (Jackie) and Ron (Denise) Solbach; sisters, Cathy (Alex) Randall, Laurie Fooshee and Iva Solbach; grandchildren, Jakob Hansson, Landon, Avery and Jordan Pfannenstiel. Designated Memorials - Covenant Presbyterian Church, Dominican Sisters of Peace, Sedgwick County Master Gardener Program, St Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorial Service 1:30 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, Covenant Presbyterian Church. Share condolences at



1147 South Broadway Street

Wichita , KS 67211

1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita , KS 67211
(316) 262-3435 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019

