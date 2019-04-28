Regina Lee Lewis (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Lee Lewis.
Service Information
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-263-0244
Rosary
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
2007 N. Arkansas
Wichita, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
2007 N. Arkansas
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Lewis, Regina Lee age 83, passed away April 23, 2019. Regina was born on July 24, 1935 to the late Leroy and Regina Kepley. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Paul Kent Lewis Sr.; son, Paul Kent Lewis Jr.; daughter, Karen Lewis; brothers, Leroy (Janet) Kepley, Kenneth (Suzy) Kepley; sister, Diane Kepley; granchild, Keagan Lewis. Rosary will be held Sunday May 5 at 5:00pm with Mass of Christian Burial on May 6 at 11:00am all at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 2007 N. Arkansas, Wichita, KS 67203. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 263-0244
funeral home direction icon