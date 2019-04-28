Lewis, Regina Lee age 83, passed away April 23, 2019. Regina was born on July 24, 1935 to the late Leroy and Regina Kepley. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Paul Kent Lewis Sr.; son, Paul Kent Lewis Jr.; daughter, Karen Lewis; brothers, Leroy (Janet) Kepley, Kenneth (Suzy) Kepley; sister, Diane Kepley; granchild, Keagan Lewis. Rosary will be held Sunday May 5 at 5:00pm with Mass of Christian Burial on May 6 at 11:00am all at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 2007 N. Arkansas, Wichita, KS 67203. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019