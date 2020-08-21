West, Regina McGeorge 93, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. No local services. Regina was born November 25, 1926 in Kansas City, MO to Robin and Helen (Strickland) McGeorge. She graduated from Southwest High School (Kansas City, MO) in 1943, from The Ward-Belmont School in 1945, and from University of Kansas as a qualified Physical Therapist in 1948. During her time at University of Kansas, she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. Following her graduation, Regina married William Thomas West in 1950. He precedes her in death. To their union, four children were born. Regina was a member of the Junior League of Wichita, joining in 1959. Regina is survived by her daughter, Janet West (Clay Duerr) of Wichita; sons, James West (Lois Herr) of Carbondale, KS, Steven West (Ann Larkin) of Clay Center, KS, Thomas West of Wichita; grandchildren, Todd, Bridgette, Margaret, Erin, Ian, Preston; brother, Robin McGeorge. A memorial has been established with: Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
