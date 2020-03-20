Schulte, Regis Dean age 71, of Wichita, died Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born November 21,1948. He married Brenda Kay (Sechler). He worked for the Coleman Company. Survivors include wife, Brenda; son, Matthew (Jane); daughter, Kimberly; brother, Damian (Alicia); sister, Claudia; grandchildren: George, Braden and Ellen. Graveside services will be at 3:00 P.M. Monday, at St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, Kansas. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date in Wichita, Kansas. The family suggests memorials to The Center of Hope in care of the mortuary. Services are entrusted to Cline's-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601. Condolences can be sent via e-mail to [email protected] or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020