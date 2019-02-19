Lies, Reinhard E. 80, Owner of Lies Trash Service, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Reinhard was preceded in death by his sons, Jeremy Riley and Michael Tatro; parents, Raymond and Helen Lies; and grandchild, Robert Lies. Survivors include his wife, Deloris Lies; children, Dennis Lies (Kathryn), Linda Lies, Robert Lies, Leroy Lies, David Lies (Natasha), Cheryle Lies, Laura Medley, Delbert Riley (Keli), and Dinah Duran (Bennie); brother, Melvin Lies; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Family Visitation, 6-8 pm, Thursday, Feb. 21, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorial Service is pending at this time. A memorial has been established with Catholic Charities. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019