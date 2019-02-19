Reinhard E. Lies

Lies, Reinhard E. 80, Owner of Lies Trash Service, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Reinhard was preceded in death by his sons, Jeremy Riley and Michael Tatro; parents, Raymond and Helen Lies; and grandchild, Robert Lies. Survivors include his wife, Deloris Lies; children, Dennis Lies (Kathryn), Linda Lies, Robert Lies, Leroy Lies, David Lies (Natasha), Cheryle Lies, Laura Medley, Delbert Riley (Keli), and Dinah Duran (Bennie); brother, Melvin Lies; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Family Visitation, 6-8 pm, Thursday, Feb. 21, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorial Service is pending at this time. A memorial has been established with Catholic Charities. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
