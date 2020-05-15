BEL AIRE-McCrory, Renae E. A private family graveside service and interment for Renae E. McCrory will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Murray Jones officiating. Renae's services will be live-streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page. Additional memorial services will be held at a later date in Kansas due to current health restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic. Renae Evangeline McCrory, 72 years of age, of Bel Aire, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on March 13, 1948, in Winfield, Kansas to Edd and Evangeline Ruth "Van" (Johnson) Carlson. She received her education at Winfield Public School, graduating from Winfield High School with the class of 1966. She then pursued higher education at St. John's College in Winfield, where she received her Associates Degree. Renae was employed as the receptionist for the Kansas Highway Patrol for over 22 years, where she enjoyed her position and made many friendship bonds throughout the years. In her spare time, Renae enjoyed baking, and was especially fond of making cookies. She was preceded in death by her parents. Renae is survived by her sons: Ryan and Thad McCrory; grandsons: Jason and Jeffrey McCrory; brother, Bruce Carlson and his wife, Kirsten; nephew, Scott Carlson; niece, Kara Carlson and her husband, Michael Hauber; great-nephew, Felix Hauber; and a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Renae's honor, and kindly suggested to the Mulvane United Methodist Church, 130 S. Central, Mulvane, Kansas 67110. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 15, 2020.