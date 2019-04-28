Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renate Helene (Arnold) Thorpe. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Mortuary 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Thorpe, Renate Helene (Arnold) passed away April 25, 2019 at home in Wichita. Renate was born June 27, 1928 in Leipzig, Germany, to Johann Georg and Ida Helene (Pfau) Arnold. She met her future husband, Charles E. "Charlie" Thorpe while he was stationed at the US Army vehicle depot at Illesheim. They were married April 21, 1949. Renate was an accountant and personal manager for Holiday Inn. She was an active member in Phi Beta Psi civic sorority as well as in the German-American Association of Wichita. She served as assistant Girl Scout troop leader and PTA president. Renate is survived by husband Charles, daughter Angela R. McQuery of Wichita, son Charles A. Thorpe of Manhattan, KS; grandsons Christopher, Brian, and Daniel McQuery; and great-grandchildren Dylan, Seth, Lillian, and Lilyth McQuery. She is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Adelheid (Kunze) Arnold, and brother Rolf Oskar Arnold. Funeral service is 10:00 am Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary with visitation 1 hour prior. Memorial donations to Phi Beta Psi sorority may be made online at



