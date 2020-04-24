Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retired Captain Neil E. Barnes. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Barnes, Retired Captain Neil E. 70, died April 14, 2020 following a brief illness. A memorial service is planned for a later date when family, friends, and co-workers can share in his life's celebration. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and a hero to many in his career as a firefighter. Born in Phillipsburg, KS on January 23, 1950, Neil graduated from Wichita South High School in 1968 and, later, from Wichita State University. He started with the Wichita Fire Department on March 11, 1969 and retired as a Captain on January 7, 2017. He served as President of the International Association of Fire Fighter Local 666 for a number of years. He also worked for Office Max/Office Depot for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Goldie Barnes; brother, Robert Barnes; sister, Yvonne Breshears; and nephews, Billy Logan and Ryan Barnes. He is survived by his wife, Annie Barnes; son, Nick (Misty Thompson) Kitch; granddaughters, Audrina and Brooklyn Kitch; sisters, Pat (Terry) Colson, Gladys (Larry Goins) Logan; brothers, Kevin Barnes, Phil (Margie) Barnes of Hutchinson, KS; nieces, Rosie (Jay) Sims, Rhonda Andrews, Amber Barnes, Michele Barnes; nephews, Tommy (Marsha) Edwards, Ronnie (Kim) Edwards, James (Stacy) Edwards, Robbie Logan, Gene (Denise) Logan, Donnie Logan, Monte Barnes, Regan Barnes, Quentin Barnes. Memorials may be sent to Kansas Firefighters Museum. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Tributes may be sent to the family via:

Barnes, Retired Captain Neil E. 70, died April 14, 2020 following a brief illness. A memorial service is planned for a later date when family, friends, and co-workers can share in his life's celebration. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and a hero to many in his career as a firefighter. Born in Phillipsburg, KS on January 23, 1950, Neil graduated from Wichita South High School in 1968 and, later, from Wichita State University. He started with the Wichita Fire Department on March 11, 1969 and retired as a Captain on January 7, 2017. He served as President of the International Association of Fire Fighter Local 666 for a number of years. He also worked for Office Max/Office Depot for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Goldie Barnes; brother, Robert Barnes; sister, Yvonne Breshears; and nephews, Billy Logan and Ryan Barnes. He is survived by his wife, Annie Barnes; son, Nick (Misty Thompson) Kitch; granddaughters, Audrina and Brooklyn Kitch; sisters, Pat (Terry) Colson, Gladys (Larry Goins) Logan; brothers, Kevin Barnes, Phil (Margie) Barnes of Hutchinson, KS; nieces, Rosie (Jay) Sims, Rhonda Andrews, Amber Barnes, Michele Barnes; nephews, Tommy (Marsha) Edwards, Ronnie (Kim) Edwards, James (Stacy) Edwards, Robbie Logan, Gene (Denise) Logan, Donnie Logan, Monte Barnes, Regan Barnes, Quentin Barnes. Memorials may be sent to Kansas Firefighters Museum. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Tributes may be sent to the family via: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close