HAYSVILLE-Zavala, Reuben Age 58, Leerjet Machinist, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Private services will be held. Reuben is preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Doris Zavala, and his brother, Samson Zavala. Survivors include his brother, Joseph Zavala; sister, Cindy Zavala; nephews, Josh Zavala, Joseph Parker, Jason Zavala, Romeo Engle; nieces, Amy Bohannan, Jenny Zavala, Mia Parker; his "son", Nick Sims; great-nephews Elias and Silas Martinez. A memorial has been established with the American Cancer Society, 236 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.