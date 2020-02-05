Watkins, Reva "Jean" Age 90, homemaker passed away on February 2, 2020. She is survived by son, Donald (Christine) Watkins; two grandchildren, Andrew and Evan Watkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Watkins; father, George Blakeley; mother, Eva Lee Berg; stepfather, Henry Berg; five siblings. Visitation with family present will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Olivet Baptist Church, 3440 W. 13th St. N. Wichita, KS, 67203 with burial to follow at 1:30 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS. A memorial has been established with Olivet Baptist Church. www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020