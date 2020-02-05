Reva "Jean" Watkins

  • "Will miss you. You will be in our thoughts and prayers...."
    - Carolyn Beavers
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Donna Clark
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Olivet Baptist Church
3440 W. 13 th St. N
Wichita, KS
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Hutchinson, KS
Watkins, Reva "Jean" Age 90, homemaker passed away on February 2, 2020. She is survived by son, Donald (Christine) Watkins; two grandchildren, Andrew and Evan Watkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Watkins; father, George Blakeley; mother, Eva Lee Berg; stepfather, Henry Berg; five siblings. Visitation with family present will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Olivet Baptist Church, 3440 W. 13th St. N. Wichita, KS, 67203 with burial to follow at 1:30 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS. A memorial has been established with Olivet Baptist Church. www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020
