Moore, Rexene Ann (Brace) passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born to Rex and Ida Beryl (Young) Brace on November 16, 1942 in Wichita, KS. Rexene is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rodney R. Moore; children, Raymond (Del) Moore, Rex (Brenda) Moore, Richard (Michelle) Moore, Rebecca (Bill) Bumgartner, RaDonna (Dale) Murray, Rodney (Kaycia) Moore and RaeJean (Chip) Meeks; sister, Sharon Taylor; a passel of grandchildren, a batch of great- grandchildren, and a clutch of great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a great- grandchild, Preston Nolan Ray Moore. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 1, from 4-8 pm, as a come and go at the Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S Broadway Ave, Haysville, KS. The family asks that you bring your memories to share. A memorial has been established in her name and loving memory with the , 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. Please visit,



Moore, Rexene Ann (Brace) passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born to Rex and Ida Beryl (Young) Brace on November 16, 1942 in Wichita, KS. Rexene is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rodney R. Moore; children, Raymond (Del) Moore, Rex (Brenda) Moore, Richard (Michelle) Moore, Rebecca (Bill) Bumgartner, RaDonna (Dale) Murray, Rodney (Kaycia) Moore and RaeJean (Chip) Meeks; sister, Sharon Taylor; a passel of grandchildren, a batch of great- grandchildren, and a clutch of great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a great- grandchild, Preston Nolan Ray Moore. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 1, from 4-8 pm, as a come and go at the Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S Broadway Ave, Haysville, KS. The family asks that you bring your memories to share. A memorial has been established in her name and loving memory with the , 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.