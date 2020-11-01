Rey Wolfe

October 28, 1997 - October 26, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Rey Roberto Archuleta Wolfe, 23, passed away on October 26, 2020 in Wichita. A memorial was held at 11:00am on October 31 at Cheney Baptist Church. Rey was born on October 28, 1997. As a child, he was a "giggle brother", with a belly laugh and contagious smile. He is dearly loved by his family, who desire to honor and thank God for the life He made. He will be greatly missed by his surviving birth mother Macie Archuleta, grandmother Patsy Archuleta, adoptive parents David and Karen Wolfe, and siblings Michael, Kerstin, Krista, Joshua, Stephanie, Desari, Rigo, Ben, Juan, and Noelani.





