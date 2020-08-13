1/
Reynaldo R. "Chita" Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reynaldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWTON-Gonzalez, Reynaldo "Chita" R. a man with great passion for faith, family and sports, passed away August 9, 2020 due to complications of Multiple Myeloma. He is survived by his wife Teresa, and daughters Victoria Ramirez of Newton, Virginia (Gina) Gaede and husband Jerry of Newton, Veronica (Roni) Gonzalez-Dunn and husband Rick of Dallas, TX and daughter Debbie Palacioz and husband Jerry of Newton. He is also blessed with 25 grand and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. The Rosary is at 7:00 P.M., Friday, Aug. 14, and the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, Aug. 15, both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Rosary
07:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Annie and Gonzales’ family. Our deepest condolences on the passing of Reynaldo. May he Rest In Peace. Rebecca and Jesse Garza.
Jesse Garza
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved