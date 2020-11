Reynold ClasenDecember 30, 1933 - November 20, 2020Maize, Kansas - Reynold, 86, passed away on November 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna; daughters, Kristine (Alva) Mount, Karla (Dennis) Eckerman, and Janet Clasen; his sisters: Lorrain Thome, Pat (Bob) Harris, Jean (Piers) Banks; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Mount, Jeremiah (Tiffany) Mount, Candice (Seth) Rowell, James (Maya) Lewis, Jeanna Lewis, Megan E Sidwell, Roman Clasen, Carly Clasen and Brittany (Jesse) Harper; 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces and friends. Reynold is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Margaret Clasen; son, Carl Clasen; daughter, Jeanna Clasen; brothers, Joe, James, Raphael and Bernard; and sisters, Mary Ann Thome, Betty Thompson and Margaret Ast. Rosary Service will be at 7pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora St., Wichita, KS 67212. Funeral Service will be at 11am Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Salvation Army, 350 N. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202, or Catholic Charities, 437 Topeka St., Wichita, KS 67202. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com