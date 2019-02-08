Castillo, Rheba Rene (Fennel) 55, Chief Operating Officer for Foster Design, Inc. born April 29, 1963, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Burial will be at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield, KS. Preceded in death by her father, David L. Fennel; mother, Norma L. (Chamberlain) Fischer. Survived by her son, Michael (Suzanne) Castillo II; daughter, Cheyenne Castillo; grandchildren, Michael L. Castillo III, Mai J. Castillo; step-father, Michael Fischer; sisters, Connie (Gary Goos) Rankin, Vicki (Rod) Kelleher, Teri Kinney-Bishop; brothers, Kevin Fennel, Steve Fennel; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. View full obituary and share tributes online: www.dlwichita.com
