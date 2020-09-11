Rhona Pennock

December 5, 1922 - August 5, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Age 97, Rhona passed away, 8/5/2020, at Sandpiper Bay Health Care Center. Rhona was born, Rhona Mae McNutt, to Charles and Arrena McNutt, 12/6/1922, in Bristow, Oklahoma. Rhona graduated from Marshall High School in Marshall, Oklahoma, and attended what was then, Oklahoma A and M University, now OSU. Rhona loved to dance and would spend time between classes dancing to big band music on the local soda shop jukebox. Rhona later worked as a bookkeeper at Newmans Department Store in Enid, Oklahoma before moving to Wichita, where she would spend the next 13 years as a legal secretary. When she retired, she continued to work part-time, as a sales associate at the Towne East Sears store, then later served as a cashier at OSCO, until she fully retired at the age of 88. In later years, Rhona developed an interest in both college and professional basketball. She was an ardent follower of KU and WSU. Rhona was proceeded in death by her parents and by her sister, Wanda McNutt. Rhona is survived by her son, Kenneth McNutt, of Wichita and her four grandchildren, Amy McNutt-Pore, Katie McNutt-Maddox, and Austin McNutt of Wichita, and Charlie Lewis, of New York, New York. Rhona also has 8 great-grandchildren.





