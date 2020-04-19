Norfleet, Rhonda A. age 64, passed away Friday March 27, 2020 after a short but fierce battle with lung cancer. She was born February 12, 1956 in Wichita, and except for spending a blissful year in France, lived in Wichita her entire life. Rhonda is survived by her husband Charles, sons Mark and Michael (Kelli), grandson Jacob, and sister Janna Trombold (Steve). She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Juanita (Kernek) Spurgeon. A memorial service will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. Memorial donations can be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center (gifts.mdanderson.org).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020