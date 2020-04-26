Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda Jean (Baumgartner) Roberts. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 301 South Olive Sandpoint , ID 83864 (208)-263-3180 Send Flowers Notice

NEWTON-Roberts, Rhonda Jean (Baumgartner) 65, of Newton, Kansas, while surrounded by family, went home to Jesus on April, 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Rhonda was born on September 20, 1954 to Bob and Bonnie Baumgartner. She graduated from Newton High School in 1972. She went on to earn her Masters in Social Work from the University of Kansas and worked for over 20 years as a Clinical Social Worker (LSCSW) for Via Christi St. Francis. After retiring in 2014, she enjoyed exercising and friendships at the Newton YMCA, spending time with her daughter and spoiling her two grandchildren as much as possible. In the last few years her battle with cancer drew her closer to the Lord and she touched many lives by sharing her faith. Rhonda was a dedicated member of Riverlawn Christian Church. Rhonda joins her sister, Rita Baumgartner, in Heaven. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Shelly (Nick) Riemann; grandchildren, Riley and Remy Riemann; parents Bob and Bonnie Baumgartner; siblings Lorri (Mike) Fortna, Bob, Jr. (Wendy) Baumgartner, Paul (Minde) Baumgartner; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in her name can be sent to YMCA Newton Kansas. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. To share a memory online or leave condolences go to



NEWTON-Roberts, Rhonda Jean (Baumgartner) 65, of Newton, Kansas, while surrounded by family, went home to Jesus on April, 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Rhonda was born on September 20, 1954 to Bob and Bonnie Baumgartner. She graduated from Newton High School in 1972. She went on to earn her Masters in Social Work from the University of Kansas and worked for over 20 years as a Clinical Social Worker (LSCSW) for Via Christi St. Francis. After retiring in 2014, she enjoyed exercising and friendships at the Newton YMCA, spending time with her daughter and spoiling her two grandchildren as much as possible. In the last few years her battle with cancer drew her closer to the Lord and she touched many lives by sharing her faith. Rhonda was a dedicated member of Riverlawn Christian Church. Rhonda joins her sister, Rita Baumgartner, in Heaven. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Shelly (Nick) Riemann; grandchildren, Riley and Remy Riemann; parents Bob and Bonnie Baumgartner; siblings Lorri (Mike) Fortna, Bob, Jr. (Wendy) Baumgartner, Paul (Minde) Baumgartner; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in her name can be sent to YMCA Newton Kansas. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. To share a memory online or leave condolences go to www.mylakeviewfuneralhome.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close