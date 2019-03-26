AUGUSTA-Gephart, Rhonda Kay 55, of Augusta, KS, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Wichita. Memorial service 4 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Rhonda was born in Aurora, Missouri on December 10, 1963, to the late Vivian Lois (Foster) and Stanley Joe Benson. She was a homemaker. In 1984 she married Joseph Gephart in Greenwich, KS and he survives her. She is also survived by: an aunt Virginia Saltkill and cousins, James, Doris, and Lonnie Saltkill. Memorial donations to American Humane 1400 16th Street NW, Suite 360, Washington DC 20036.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019