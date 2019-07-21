Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda Mary Williams Lohkamp. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Lohkamp, Rhonda Mary Williams 62, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Her death ended her decade long battle with frontotemporal dementia. She was born on November 3, 1956 in Ventura, CA to Ronald F. and Mary Katharine (Burns) Williams. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald. She is survived by her husband of almost 34 years, Greg Lohkamp; sons, Christopher Lohkamp, Cameron (Alex Nelson) Lohkamp; daughters, Katharine (Bryce) Ratzlaff, Carolyn Lohkamp; mother, Mary Katharine Williams; brothers, George Williams, Dennis (Kim) Williams. Her 30 years of work with the Catholic Church ended with her retirement as the Director of Religious Education for the Catholic Diocese of Wichita in 2010. Over her career she served the Diocese in many positions - from Program Director at the Spiritual Life Center, Co-Director of Disciples 2000, Co-Director of the Synod, to Regional Representative to the US Catholic Conference of Bishops' National Advisory Board. She additionally taught theology at Newman University and in parishes in Colorado and Nevada. Wake service held at Sacred Heart, Colwich on Friday, July 26 at 7pm. Memorial mass and celebration of Rhonda's life on July 27 at 2pm at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ Wichita Center, 1165 SW Blvd. Private interment at Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Rhonda with a gift to the Catholic Diocese of Wichita Office of Worship, 424 N Broadway, Wichita 67202.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019

