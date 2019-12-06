Underwood-Arrington-LaFoe-Miller, Rhonda Rhonda let go peacefully Sunday morning November 17th, at age 68, with her family by her side. She held beauty and grace in her hands, and love in her heart. She was wild and indomitable. A women we will hold dear in our memories for her strength and resilience. To those who have cleared her path, we are smiling up to you. For those she has cleared the path for, may you forever hold her curiosity for life. Be bold in your decisions and wise in your actions. And most of all, may you always hold happiness in your heart.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2019