Richard A. Croney

Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Notice
Croney, Richard A. 83, retired Avionics Planner for Beech Aircraft and Boeing, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Lynn Croney. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Geneva Croney. They were married July 2, 1955. Other survivors include his children, Pamela Doffing (Bill, deceased 2010), Donald A. Croney, and Diana Hollingsworth (David K.); 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation with family, 6-8 pm, Tuesday, July 23, and Funeral Service, 1:30 pm, Wednesday, July 24, both at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 23, 2019
Funeral Home Details
