DERBY-Adams, Richard "Todd" passed away on June 20, 2019 in the embrace of family & friends. Todd was born on Dec. 16, 1962 to Richard & Tasha Adams. He enjoyed his life doing anything with OU/KC football, fishing & his children. He will always be missed by his mother, Tasha Adams, brother, Troy Adams, children, Tyler & Lisa Adams (Rylee & Ava) & Jessica Adams (Gage & Kinsley). Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Faith & Family Worship Center, 63rd St. S. at 159th St. E., Rose Hill, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 25, 2019