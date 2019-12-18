Richard Alan McClintock

McClintock, Richard Alan age 89, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Sunday December 15, 2019. Richard was born September 29, 1930 in Hutchinson, Kansas. He retired from the city of Wichita as a Water Department Engineer after many years of service. Richard served as a training officer during the Korean War and achieved the rank of Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was also an avid car enthusiast and amateur baseball player. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Madge McClintock; and wife, Wanda Jean Beard. Richard is survived by his sons, David (Becky) McClintock, Doug (Sheila) McClintock, and Dan (Karen) McClintock; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in Richard's name can be made to the Kansas Firefighters Museum, 1300 S Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00pm with visitation two hours prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Burial to follow service.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019
