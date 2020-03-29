HARPER-Alldritt, Richard The amount of love Richard gave in this lifetime was unmatched. Family and friends were his world. His caring heart touched more lives than one can count and he loved serving his constituents in the Kansas House of Representatives. A lover of nature and animals, he single handedly planted over 1,500 trees in Harper, KS. Richard is survived by his only child, Alexandra Alldritt, along with lots of Alldritt's, in-laws, and the best pals a guy could ask for. Happy Trails... R.D.A. January 10, 1947 - March 20, 2020. He's been cremated and his Celebration of Life will be TBD Summer 2020

