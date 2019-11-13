Chalfant, Richard Allen age 66, ret. commercial carpenter, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Rosary and Funeral Mass 8am, Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Clonmel, Ks. Inurnment following at Clearwater Cemetery. Richard was born on Friday, May 1, 1953 in Austin, Texas, to his parents, Robert Allen Chalfant and Mary Joseph Osborn Chalfant. Preceded by his parents, Robert and Mary Chalfant. He is survived by his siblings, Dale "Kelly" Chalfant, Lori Hutcherson, and Lisa Ford, all of Wichita. Memorial: Serenity Hospice, 9415 E. Harry St. #301, Wichita, KS 67207 or Westview Manor, 445 N. Westview Dr, Derby, KS 67037. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019