Gish, Richard Allen 72, retired Boeing employee, died April 18, 2019 after battling cancer. In 1964, he graduated from Cheney High School, and at the age of 19 enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Air National Guard for 7 years. After serving his country, he worked as an electrician. He was an avid water skier and spent many valuable hours with family and friends on Cheney and Table Rock Lake. He also dedicated many hours to St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he attended services for 40 years. Preceded in death is his wife Mabel "Sam" Bestvater, parents Walter and Doris Gish, sisters Mary Lawson and Wanda Meyer. He is survived by his wife, Mary, sons Jason (Kim), Jared (Amanda), step children Tammy (Martin) Hopper, Connie (Mark) Horsch, Nancy (Todd) Ehlert, Jerry Lampe and brother, Donald Lorenz. He has 5 granddaughters, 10 step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren. Visitation at Wulf-Ast Mortuary 6-8 pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 911 Biermann, Garden Plain Ks. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cheney, KS. A memorial has been established to St. Paul's Lutheran School, 639 N Lincoln St., Cheney, KS and Good Shephard Hospice.

