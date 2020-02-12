Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen Kuhlman. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Woodlawn United Methodist Church Derby , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

DERBY-Kuhlman, Richard Allen (1948-2020) Went to the arms of his Savior, Christ Jesus, on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Andover, Kansas. Richard was born October 24, 1948 in Greeley, Colorado to Mildred (Weber) Kuhlman and Allen "Shorty" Kuhlman. Richard was a graduate of Smith Center High School in Smith Center, Kansas. He enlisted in the United States Army, serving honorably in combat in Vietnam. After his service to his country, Richard graduated from Ft. Hays State University and had a prosperous 29-year career with Boeing in Wichita. On May 18, 1974, Richard married the love of his life Joan Marie Zorn of Smith Center, Kansas. At the time of his death, Richard resided in Derby, Kansas. Richard is survived by Joan, his wife of 45 years; his mother Mildred of Beloit, Kansas; his sister Shirley Stewart (Mike) of Barnard, Kansas; his daughters Sherri Brady (John) of Maple Valley, Washington and Julie Laffin (Greg) of Norman, Oklahoma; and his four grandsons, Alex Laffin, Thomas Laffin, Benjamin Brady, and Drew Laffin. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen. Visitation will be from Wednesday, February 12th from 4pm to 8pm with the family receiving friends from 6pm to 8pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Memorial Service will be 2pm Thursday, February 13th at Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Derby. Memorials to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, 825 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73014. Please designate gifts towards heart disease in Richard's name, or to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn, Derby.



