Patterson, Richard C. 76, retired Boeing Machinist, loving brother, father and grandfather, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. Visitation, will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Odis Lee and Mary Patterson; children, Duane, Randy, Richard Jr. and Luanne Patterson; siblings, John, Jerry, Norma, Virginia and Bobby Patterson. Survived by his daughter, Misty (Damian Dibble) Phelps; sisters, Grace Harvey, Betty Phifer; grandson, Andrew Phelps; girlfriend, Debbie Kipple. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Share tributes at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019