Richard "Dick" Case

Service Information
Miles Funeral Service - Winfield
4001 E. 9th Avenue
Winfield, KS
67156
(620)-221-1111
Case, Richard "Dick" 78, Wichita, died February 4, 2020. Born November 28, 1941 in Winfield. He began his career at Fahnestock Heating and Air and later worked for Commercial Mechanical where he retired 1999. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3251. Survived by wife, Carol and son, Blaine Case. Services: 11 a.m., February 12 at Union Graham Cemetery in Winfield. Memorials to the Chisholm Trail Fraternal Order of Eagles #3251. Contributions through Miles Funeral Service. http://www.milesfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020
