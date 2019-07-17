Alexander, Richard Curtis 63, was was called home by the Lord on July 8, 2019 in Newton. He was born on February 27, 1956 in Wichita, Kansas. Richard leaves behind two daughters: Antonia Calloway and Via Fowler; a son: Bryan Brison; dear aunt Annie "Dot" Alexander; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at Petersen Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A public visitation will be held between 5:00-9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19th at the funeral home.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 17, 2019