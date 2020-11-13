Richard D. Dixon
December 19, 1931 - November 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Richard D. Dixon, 88, retired Superior Supply Salesman, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A Family Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Cleveland Cemetery, Kingman, KS. Preceded in death by his wife, Verla "Deanie" D. Dixon; parents, Lloyd E. and Gladys Y. Dixon; brothers, Howard Dixon, Cortlandt Dixon, Gene Dixon, Jack Dixon, Gloyd Dixon, Lawrence Dixon, Garry Lee Dixon; sisters, Elizabeth Fisher, Anna Marie Taber. Survived by his sons, Doug (DeDe) Dixon, Mike (Diane) Dixon, Danny (Angela) Dixon all of Wichita, KS; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com