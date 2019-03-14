Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. "Moose" Eggleston. View Sign

Eggleston, Richard "Moose" D. 67, of Wichita, KS, died January 18, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK at Intergris Baptist Hospital. He was born April 20, 1951 in Medicine Lodge, KS to J. Raymond Eggleston and Josephine (Laws) Eggleston. Richard graduated from Medicine Lodge High School in 1969, and attended Kansas State University where he was a walk-on football player. After moving to Wichita, Kansas, he became a partner in the Haggard & Sons moving and delivery business. Upon his retirement, he volunteered at His Helping Hands ministry. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and traveling. His kindness and generosity touched the lives of many people. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two brothers, Roger (Sue) Eggleston of North Platte, NE and R. Dale (Kathie) Eggleston of Dallas, TX; a nephew and nieces. Cremation has taken place. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Medicine Lodge, KS, where Richard was a life-long member. Memorials may be made to His Helping Hands, 1441 E. 37th St., N., Wichita, KS 67219.

