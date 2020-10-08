1/
Richard Dean Corn
1930 - 2020
Richard Dean Corn
June 8, 1930 - September 28, 2020
Bonita Springs, Florida - Richard Corn, of Bonita Springs Florida, passed away Monday, September 28th, 2020 at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 AM, October 7th at Gendron Funeral and Cremation Services at 2325 E Mall Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901. Burial will occur in Wichita, Kansas. Visitation will occur prior to the service. Richard was born June 8, 1930 in Derby, Kansas to Clarence and Martha Corn. The family moved to Wichita, Kansas where he graduated from East High School, and met his high school sweetheart Jane Lamb. They were married March 10, 1951 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Richard joined the Air Force and was originally stationed in Biloxi and was subsequently transferred to Alaska where he served as manager of the radar support group. Upon completion of his Tour of Duty, Richard and Jane returned to Wichita, Kansas where his avionics career started at Motorola and Lear Jet. Richard and Jane were married for 69 years. Richard was very active in family in life and engaged in a variety of activities with his children. Richard's career was in the avionics industry and was respected nationally and internationally. Richard's expertise was in aircraft Navigation and Communication. While at King Radio in Olathe, Kansas, he was assigned to expand the avionics service line from general aviation to the airline sector. He managed a small team and built a customer base world-wide to over 100 airlines. Richard's career led him to Bendix, Allied Signal, and Honeywell continuing to focus on the airline avionics industry. Richard was very engaged with various avionic professional trade associations. Richard was involved with the Airline Avionics Institute thru his career and served as Chairman for several years and was a recipient of the Volare Leadership Award for outstanding to service to the industry. Richard was survived by his wife Jane Corn, Bonita Springs Florida, son Rodney Corn and wife, Janet, Anthem, AZ., daughter Deena Corn Jones, Port Charlotte, FL, Melissa Kinzer, granddaughter and husband, Adam. Ryan Corn, grandson and wife, Jourdan. Richard also had 2 great-granddaughters, Cadence Kinzer and Liesl Kinzer and two great-grandsons, Bryce Corn and Landyn Corn. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, sister Fern Walker, brothers Wendall Corn, Leo Corn, Kenneth Corn.


Published in & from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
