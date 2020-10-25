1/1
Richard Dean Hinckley
1929 - 2020
Richard Dean Hinckley
March 24, 1929 - October 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Retired Mailer at the Wichita Eagle, passed away October 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Born March 24, 1929 to Joe and Lorena Hinckley in Wichita, Kanas. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna J. (Gilstrap) Hinckley; sister, Nadine Grimm; and grandson, Jacob Hinckley. He is survived by is sons, Ron (Mary) Hinckley and Robert (Rosalie) Hinckley; daughter, Diana (Ralph) Knight; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1PM-5PM Tuesday, October 27th, with Funeral service 11:00AM Wednesday, October 28th, both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, Kansas 67209.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
