Richard Dean HinckleyMarch 24, 1929 - October 23, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Retired Mailer at the Wichita Eagle, passed away October 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Born March 24, 1929 to Joe and Lorena Hinckley in Wichita, Kanas. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna J. (Gilstrap) Hinckley; sister, Nadine Grimm; and grandson, Jacob Hinckley. He is survived by is sons, Ron (Mary) Hinckley and Robert (Rosalie) Hinckley; daughter, Diana (Ralph) Knight; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1PM-5PM Tuesday, October 27th, with Funeral service 11:00AM Wednesday, October 28th, both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, Kansas 67209.