KINGMAN-Davis, Richard E. Dr. 71, died July 9, 2020, at his home. He was born April 27, 1949, at Wellington, Kansas the son of Max and Margaret Elaine Sheriden Davis. Spending his early life in Argonia, Kansas, moving to Kingman in 1974 and then to Wichita in 2018, he was a retired Dentist in Kingman practicing for forty-two years. Dr. Davis was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Lions Club, both of Kingman; the Kansas Dental Association and the American Dental Association. On June 20, 1970, he married Linda Ohnemiller at Wellington. Other survivors include two sons and their wives, Darren and Sara Davis and Gavin and Kristine Davis; sister Nancy McFarland; and three grandchildren Brooklyn, Kinley and Alexander. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at the Kingman United Methodist Church. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the Livingston Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Argonia Cemetery, Argonia Kansas. Though not mandatory it's strong suggested facial masks be worn and social distance structures be observed for the church service. Memorials may be made with Kingman United Methodist Church or Rivercross Hospice, both in care of Livingston Funeral Home.



