1/1
Richard E. Dr. Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGMAN-Davis, Richard E. Dr. 71, died July 9, 2020, at his home. He was born April 27, 1949, at Wellington, Kansas the son of Max and Margaret Elaine Sheriden Davis. Spending his early life in Argonia, Kansas, moving to Kingman in 1974 and then to Wichita in 2018, he was a retired Dentist in Kingman practicing for forty-two years. Dr. Davis was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Lions Club, both of Kingman; the Kansas Dental Association and the American Dental Association. On June 20, 1970, he married Linda Ohnemiller at Wellington. Other survivors include two sons and their wives, Darren and Sara Davis and Gavin and Kristine Davis; sister Nancy McFarland; and three grandchildren Brooklyn, Kinley and Alexander. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at the Kingman United Methodist Church. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the Livingston Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Argonia Cemetery, Argonia Kansas. Though not mandatory it's strong suggested facial masks be worn and social distance structures be observed for the church service. Memorials may be made with Kingman United Methodist Church or Rivercross Hospice, both in care of Livingston Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Livingston Funeral Home
1830 North Main
Kingman, KS 67068
(316) 532-3322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved