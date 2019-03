Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. "Duke" Dugas. View Sign

Dugas, Richard "Duke" E. 98, retired Assembler for the Coleman Company passed away on February 28, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1920 in Wichita, Kansas to John and Clonise (Esclavon) Dugas. He was a graduate of Wichita North High and served in the United States Air Force during WWII. On December 13, 1951 he married the love of his life, Joanna May (Van Dyke), they celebrated 65 years of marriage before her passing on January 6, 2018. Preceded in death by his wife Joanna, his parents and his siblings. He is respected by his friends, remembered fondly, and loved by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation with family present from 6-8pm on Wed. March 6th. Funeral Service, 10am, Thurs., March 7, 2019 both at Hillside Funeral Home West Chapel, 2929 W. 13th with burial to take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials to Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Voluntary Service Office, Building 26-151, 5500 E. Kellogg Ave, Wichita, KS 67218. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

