IRVING, TX-Huff, Richard E. passed away in Irving, TX April 16, 2020. He was born to parents Robert and Charlotte Huff September 11, 1942. He retired on August 7, 2005 after 20 years as Executive Director of the Irving Arts Board and the Irving Arts Center. He was past Director of the National Endowment of the Arts Locals Program. Also, he served as the Executive Director of two state arts agencies: The Texas Commission on the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council. He graduated from North High, attended Wichita State University for a B.A and University of Denver for his M.A. He also attended the University of Texas for Post-Graduate studies in Art Management. He was an Adjunct Professor for the Community Arts Management. In high school and college he loved to dance and taught dancing at Wichita School of Fine Arts. He was a hunter, and a Life Member of the Dallas Safari Club, Army veteran and a Shriner and 32nd Degree Manson of Albert Pike Lodge. Richard was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Charlotte Huff. He is survived by his Son, Robert Huff and Wife Margaret of Austin, TX; Daughter, Cecillia Huff of Denver, CO; Grandsons, Marcus David Huff and Richard Steven Huff of Austin, TX; Brother, Harold Huff of Anson, KS, Sister Barbara (Susie) Huff Mikesell of Wichita, KS; numerous nieces, nephews, extended families and friends. Memorials with: Irving Arts Center, For online contributions, here is the link https://tickets.irvingartscenter.com/IACHuff To send a check, Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd. Ste. 300, Irving TX 75062, ATTN: Richard E Huff Memorial, or the Attn: Accounts Receivable, 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. Please make check Payable to . Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

