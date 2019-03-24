Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Kirkland. View Sign

Kirkland, Richard E. 84, son of Tom Kirkland and Edna (Hillebrand) Kirkland, born April 26, 1934 in Minneapolis, Kansas, died peacefully March 21, 2019. Married Darlene Postlethwaite on September 3, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Parish, Minneapolis, KS. Richard graduated from Kansas State in January 1957 and in 1961 moved to Wichita to join the Missile Division of Beech Aircraft Corp. as an electrical design engineer, retiring in 1992. Through the Beech Flying club he achieved his dream of getting his pilot's license, joining Experimental Aircraft Association/EAA. He was very active in starting the Young Eagle Program, to give children 8-18 years old their first flight, sharing his love and joy of flying. Flew his Clipped Winged Cubby that he built, and also enjoyed being a soaring pilot. Had the privilege of joining the great group of aviation enthusiasts in the Wichita Area. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, and four daughters, Sr. Mary Ann, IHM (Joni), Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary of Wichita, Terri Ann Kirkland, Shawnee, KS, Laura Lara (John) of Wichita, Carolyn Andrews (Matt) of Pescadero, CA. Eight grand-children, Mark, Teresa, Beth, Maria and Paul Lara and Chance and Noah Andrews. Preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Evan Lee Lara. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019, Downing & Lahey Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Paul University Parish, 1810 N. Roosevelt, Wichita. Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Highland Cemetery in Minneapolis, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 3550 N. 167th St. West, Colwich, KS 67030, St. Paul Parish, 1810 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208, or EAA Chapter 88, P.O. Box 780833, Wichita, KS 67278.

Kirkland, Richard E. 84, son of Tom Kirkland and Edna (Hillebrand) Kirkland, born April 26, 1934 in Minneapolis, Kansas, died peacefully March 21, 2019. Married Darlene Postlethwaite on September 3, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Parish, Minneapolis, KS. Richard graduated from Kansas State in January 1957 and in 1961 moved to Wichita to join the Missile Division of Beech Aircraft Corp. as an electrical design engineer, retiring in 1992. Through the Beech Flying club he achieved his dream of getting his pilot's license, joining Experimental Aircraft Association/EAA. He was very active in starting the Young Eagle Program, to give children 8-18 years old their first flight, sharing his love and joy of flying. Flew his Clipped Winged Cubby that he built, and also enjoyed being a soaring pilot. Had the privilege of joining the great group of aviation enthusiasts in the Wichita Area. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, and four daughters, Sr. Mary Ann, IHM (Joni), Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary of Wichita, Terri Ann Kirkland, Shawnee, KS, Laura Lara (John) of Wichita, Carolyn Andrews (Matt) of Pescadero, CA. Eight grand-children, Mark, Teresa, Beth, Maria and Paul Lara and Chance and Noah Andrews. Preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Evan Lee Lara. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Sunday, March 24, 2019, Downing & Lahey Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Paul University Parish, 1810 N. Roosevelt, Wichita. Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Highland Cemetery in Minneapolis, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 3550 N. 167th St. West, Colwich, KS 67030, St. Paul Parish, 1810 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208, or EAA Chapter 88, P.O. Box 780833, Wichita, KS 67278. www.dlwichita.com Funeral Home Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.

6555 EAST CENTRAL

Wichita , KS 67206-1924

(316) 682-4553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close