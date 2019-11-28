Mosher, Richard E. (1933 - 2019) Mosher, Richard E., age 85, retired KG&E Mechanical Engineer, passed away November 25, 2019. Richard joined the Marines in 1953 and served two years in Korea. He loved playing golf and had 3 hole-in-ones. He also enjoyed bowling, traveling the United States and was an avid fan and supporter of WSU men's and women's basketball. He was an active member in several Engineering Societies, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and donated 22 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; children, Sandy (Homer) Adams, Ron (Dawn) Mosher, Sheryl (Jason) Loomis; seven grandchildren, Lisa, Ammi, Bryan, Heath, Kassandra, Justin and Sarah; 11 great-grandchildren, Aubree, Malaina, Giovanni, Anni, London, Magnolia, Rosie, Jordon, Ashlyn, Emma and Jesse. He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Helen Mosher; brother, Irvin Mosher. Visitation with family present will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 with funeral services at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Memorials have been established with WSU: Women's Basketball, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67260 and/or Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206 and/or American Red Cross, 707 N Main St, Wichita, KS 67203.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019