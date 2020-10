Richard E. WillisOctober 3, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Richard E. Willis, age 97, entered his eternal home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Richard was born at home in Parsons, Kansas to Louis "Elmo" and Ida "May" Willis and raised on a farm in southern Neosho County. Richard was a WWII veteran. Richard graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He retired from Ash Grove Cement Company as Executive Vice President. Richard and Ellen lived in Overland Park for 33 years before moving to Wichita. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Ellen (Pargen) Willis; brother, Robert (Verna) and sister, Johan Powers. He is survived by his brother, Rollin (Laquetta) Willis; children, Jeffrey (Barbara) Willis, Gregory (Pam) Willis; grandchildren, Andrew (Anne) Willis, Elizabeth (Russ) Radi, David (Sabrina) Willis, Adam (Kiley) Willis, Emily (Nick) Alderman, Nathan (Cammie) Willis, Katy (Caleb) Hekele; 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N. Chapel Hill Street, Wichita. Richard and his wife, Ellen will be laid to rest in a graveside service 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Galesburg, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials are established with Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and Labette Community College - Richard & Ellen Willis Scholarship Fund. Funeral services will be livestreamed at Chapel Hill UMC at https://venue.streamspot.com/fc12ed67